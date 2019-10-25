Darien swim and dive wraps up unbeaten regular season

DARIEN — The Darien swimming and diving team had many reasons to celebrate on Wednesday, as the Blue Wave honored their 14 seniors, defeated Warde 95-75 at the Darien YMCA, and completed an undefeated regular season.

Armed with a 9-0 record, the Wave will now compete in the FCIAC tournament, which gets underway with the swim trials at 4:30 p.m., Saturday, at Greenwich High School, followed by the diving finals at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 4, at the New Canaan Y, and the swim finals at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5.

For the 14 seniors on the Darien roster, the perfect regular season was a fitting cap to their careers, as the team last went unbeaten when they were freshmen.

The Blue Wave won its most difficult match-up last week when it defeated Ridgefield 101-85 at the Barlow Mountain Pool. Darien swept the diving competition and captured first place in the 200 medley relay, 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke events to get the win.

The graduating seniors are Grace Berry, Lauren Fisher, Megan Gianunzio, Emma Hunter, Sloane Latimer, Emma Mansourian, Kerry McDermott, Peyton Miller, Lexi Punishill, Bridget Ritchie, Lana Schmidt, Julia Servas, Halle Spataro, and Mae Uniacke.

Darien’s top finishes against Ridgefield

200-meter medley relay: 1 Meg Erickson, Emma Mansourian, Hope Murray, and Natalia Ferranto, 2:07.52; 3 Mae Uniacke, Kelsey Olvany, Lily Voight, and Kendall Miller, 2:15.09.

200 freestyle: 2 Maggie Sedlak, 2:13.44; 3 Kendall Luecke, 2:14.36.

200 individual medley: 2 Erickson, 2:32.60; 3 Gracie Spataro, 2:34.31.

50 freestyle: 2 Ferranto, 28.08; 3 Lexi Punishill, 28.43.

1-meter diving: 1 Julia Servas, 238.80; 2 Lilly Wurm, 226.35; 3 Emma Hunter, 198.51.

100 butterfly: 1 Sedlak, 1:08.39; 3 Murray, 1:09.39.

100 freestyle: 3 Punishill, 1:01.74.

500 freestyle: 2 Luecke, 4:42.11; 3 Gracie Spataro, 4:49.42.

200 freestyle relay: 2 Punishill, Sedlak, Ferranto, and Luecke, 1:53.90.

100 backstroke: 1 Olivia Golden, 1:06.89; 3 Erickson, 1:09.58.

100 breaststroke: 2 Emma Mansourian, 1:21.00.

400 freestyle relay: 2 Punishill, Erickson, Golden, and Luecke, 4:10.95; 3 Sloane Latimer, Lily Bradbury, Murray, and Sedlak, 4:21.16.