Darien starts playoffs with girls soccer, field hockey quarterfinal games

Darien will kick off the postseason with FCIAC tournament sames for the field hockey and girls soccer teams on Friday. Both games begin at 4 p.m.

Darien (15-1-0-0) is the No. 1 seed for the FCIAC field hockey tournament and hosts No. 8 Warde (7-8-0-0) in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. The Wave won the regular season meeting, 5-0.

The girls soccer quarterfinals will feature No. 6 Darien (10-5-1) at No. 3 Ridgefield (13-0-3). The Ridgefield edged the Wave, 2-1, during the regular season.

Darien’s volleyball team will close out the regular season with a home match against Trinity Catholic (4-13) at 4 p.m.

The Wave (13-6) is currently sixth in the FCIAC standings and has clinched a playoff berth.

The conference quarterfinals will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, with the match-ups finalized after Friday’s action.

Darien’s swimming and diving team begins the postseason Saturday with the FCIAC swim trials at Greenwich High School at 4:30 p.m.

Darien's Tala Garcia (17) controls the ball during a field hockey game at Dunning Field in New Canaan on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

The diving finals will be held at the New Canaan YMCA this year, with the tournament starting at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 4.

The swim finals will be held at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Greenwich High School.

