Darien will kick off the postseason with FCIAC tournament sames for the field hockey and girls soccer teams on Friday. Both games begin at 4 p.m.

Darien (15-1-0-0) is the No. 1 seed for the FCIAC field hockey tournament and hosts No. 8 Warde (7-8-0-0) in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. The Wave won the regular season meeting, 5-0.

The girls soccer quarterfinals will feature No. 6 Darien (10-5-1) at No. 3 Ridgefield (13-0-3). The Ridgefield edged the Wave, 2-1, during the regular season.

Darien’s volleyball team will close out the regular season with a home match against Trinity Catholic (4-13) at 4 p.m.

The Wave (13-6) is currently sixth in the FCIAC standings and has clinched a playoff berth.

The conference quarterfinals will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, with the match-ups finalized after Friday’s action.

Darien’s swimming and diving team begins the postseason Saturday with the FCIAC swim trials at Greenwich High School at 4:30 p.m.

  • Darien's Tala Garcia (17) controls the ball during a field hockey game at Dunning Field in New Canaan on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media / Hearst Connecticut Media

    Darien's Tala Garcia (17) controls the ball during a field hockey game at Dunning Field in New Canaan on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

    Darien's Tala Garcia (17) controls the ball during a field hockey game at Dunning Field in New Canaan on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

    Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Darien's Tala Garcia (17) controls the ball during a field hockey game at Dunning Field in New Canaan on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

Darien's Tala Garcia (17) controls the ball during a field hockey game at Dunning Field in New Canaan on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media

The diving finals will be held at the New Canaan YMCA this year, with the tournament starting at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 4.

The swim finals will be held at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Greenwich High School.

david.stewart@hearstmediact.com

Twitter: @dstewartsports