The Darien boys volleyball team’s winning streak now stands at 36.

The Blue Wave remained unbeaten this spring with a 3-0 shutout of Bridgeport Central on Monday, a win which followed a victory over rival New Canaan last Thursday.

Darien (13-0) hasn’t dropped a set this season, after going 23-0 while losing just four sets last year.

In Monday’s win, tri-captains Trevor Herget, a junior, and Luke Bradbury, a senior, had the hot hands with 13 and 11 kills, respectively. Sophomore setter Griffith Crouse racked up 29 assists, to help the Wave win 25-10, 25-10, 25-7.

Against New Canaan, Herget collected a match-high 20 kills to go along with five aces, two blocks, seven digs and seven service points.

Darien won the first set easily before New Canaan kept it closer in the next two frames. The Wave won 25-8, 25-19, and 25-20.

Bradbury had 10 kills, 10 aces, 19 points, five digs, and four assists, while Crouse had 22 assists, six digs and two blocks.

Darien will be on the road in its next two matches this week, playing at Norwalk on Wednesday, and Stamford on Thursday, both at 4 p.m.

david.stewart@hearstmediact.com; @dstewartsports

Monday, May 2

DARIEN 3, BRIDGEPORT CENTRAL 0

Darien 25 25 25 - 3 Central 10 10 7 - 0 Darien: Trevor Herget 13 kills, 1 ace, 3 digs; Luke Bradbury 11 Kills, 4 aces, 1 block, 1 dig, 2 assists; Griffith Crouse 2 aces, 29 assists; Trey Davenport 3 kills, 4 aces, 2 blocks, 1 dig.

Thursday, April 28

DARIEN 3, NEW CANAAN 0