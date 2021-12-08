Darien’s Will Kirby has big season for Trinity College football

Former Darien football captain Will Kirby had a record-setting sophomore season at Trinity College.

The Bantams’ lead runner, Kirby amassed a NESCAC-best 1,052 all-purpose yards, and broke the Trinity program’s record for receptions by a running back with 32. The old record of 26 had been set 56 years ago in 1965 by Doug Morrill.

Trinity was the NESCAC runner-up this season with an 8-1 record. The Bantams’ lone loss was to unbeaten Williams 42-3, and they rebounded to defeat Amherst 49-7 and Wesleyan 14-7 in the final two games.

Kirby received All-NESCAC second team honors, after finishing second in the conference in rushing yards (839) and rushing TDs (11). He had an additional 213 yards and one touchdown receiving.

His 1,052 all-purpose yards edged Tufts’ Philip Lutz (1,051) for the top spot in the NESCAC, with Bowdoin’s Andre Eden (1,041) third. Those three were the only players to top 1,000 yards.

Kirby finished the season with his best overall numbers with 171 yards from scrimmage in the Bantams’ victory at Wesleyan. He had 23 carries for 145 rushing yards, four catches for 26 yards, and scored both Trinity touchdowns.

Kirby also had 161 yards (139 rushing, 22 receiving) in a 35-12 win at Colby on Oct. 23, and 152 yards (102 rushing, 50 receiving) in a 34-7 win at Hamilton on Oct. 9.

david.stewart@hearstmediact.com; @dstewartsports