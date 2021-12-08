Darien’s Will Kirby has big season for Trinity College football Dec. 8, 2021 Updated: Dec. 8, 2021 4:31 p.m.
1 of8
Darien's Will Kirby of the Trinity College football team runs for a gain during a victory over Tufts in Hartford on Sept. 18, 2021.
Trinity College Athletics Show More Show Less
2 of8
Darien's Will Kirby of the Trinity College football team runs for a touchdown during a victory over Tufts in Hartford on Sept. 18, 2021.
Trinity College Athletics Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8
Darien's Will Kirby of the Trinity College football team takes a handoff from quarterback Spencer Fetter during a victory over Tufts in Hartford on Sept. 18. 2021.
Trinity College Show More Show Less
5 of8
Darien's Will Kirby of the Trinity College football team runs for a touchdown during a victory over Tufts in Hartford on Sept. 18, 2021.
Trinity College Athletics Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8
Darien's Will Kirby of the Trinity College football team cuts through the defense during a victory over Tufts in Hartford on Sept. 18, 2021.
Trinity College Athletics Show More Show Less
8 of8
Former Darien football captain Will Kirby had a record-setting sophomore season at Trinity College.
The Bantams’ lead runner, Kirby amassed a NESCAC-best 1,052 all-purpose yards, and broke the Trinity program’s record for receptions by a running back with 32. The old record of 26 had been set 56 years ago in 1965 by Doug Morrill.