Darien’s Spencer Knight, Boston College hockey blank Providence twice

Darien’s Spencer Knight posted back-to-back shutouts as the Boston College men’s ice hockey team swept a home-and-home series with Providence this weekend.

Knight made 30 saves in a 3-0 victory at home on Friday, and collected 36 stops in the Eagles’ 9-0 rout of the Friars on Saturday in Providence.

The performance gives Knight, a sophomore goalie, seven shutouts and a 27-8-2 record in his two years at Boston College. He’s allowed six goals this season and has a save percentage of .954 while helping the Eagles go 4-0.

As a freshman last year, Knight ranked fifth in the country in winning percentage (.727), and ninth in save percentage (.931) and goals against average (1.97). He was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team.

Earlier this year, Knight was selected by Florida in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft, becoming just the third goaltender to be taken in the first round in the last seven drafts.

Boston College is scheduled to play a home-and-home series with UConn on Friday and Saturday, but the Huskies have paused all athletic activities due to a positive COVID-19 test “within the team’s Tier I personnel.”

UConn has had three consecutive games postponed, including its contest with Boston University on Saturday, Dec. 5.

