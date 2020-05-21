Darien’s Lindley to enter National Lacrosse Hall of Fame

Lisa Lindley, who has coached the Darien girls lacrosse team to 35 championships since 1994, will be inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame, which announced its Class of 2020 on Thursday.

The induction ceremonies are scheduled for Oct. 17, at The Grand Lodge in Hunt Valley, Md.

Lindley’s Blue Wave teams have an overall record of 448-84 for a winning percentage of .842, and have won 17 state and 18 FCIAC championships in her 26 seasons.

Darien has won eight consecutive FCIAC titles, and has won six state crowns in the past seven years, including last spring when the Wave defeated rival New Canaan, 12-6, in the Class L final.

Lindley has coached nearly 80 US Lacrosse All-America players and more than 100 All-State players. The Wave had an eye-popping 107-game winning streak against Connecticut opponents from 2012 to 2018,

Lindley was a standout three-sport athlete in lacrosse, field hockey and basketball while at Simsbury, a collegiate All-American lacrosse player while at UMass, and a member of the 1989 US World Cup Team.

Lindley has also been inducted into the US Lacrosse Connecticut Chapter Hall of Fame (2014), the UMAss Hall of Fame (2016), and the FCIAC Hall of Fame (2019).

david.stewart@hearstmediact.com; @dstewartsports