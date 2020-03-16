Darien’s Katie Cronin earns national honors with Duke women’s lacrosse

Darien’s Katie Cronin, a junior at Duke, was named the Baltimore Sun’s National Player of the Week and the ACC Offensive Player of the Week for her five-goal performance in the Blue Devils’ 16-10 win over Virginia on March 7.

Cronin also had four goals and one assist in a 16-6 victory over East Carolina on Tuesday, March 10, which was Duke’s final game before the remainder of the schedule was suspended due to COVID-19 concerns.

"Cronin is fearless," Duke head coach Kerstin Kimel told goduke.com. "I think she is capable of handling a lot. And when I say that, I mean she's capable of handling a complex scouting report. She's capable of understanding what we need from her and changing that up if need be. She did a great job of taking really good opportunities and finishing her shots."

The five goals scored against Virginia represented a career-high for Cronin, a 2017 graduate of Darien High School. She scored three goals in the first half, including a goal wit 39 seconds remaining to give the Devils a 6-5 lead at halftime.

Duke (6-3) held the lead throughout the second half, blowing the game open with a four-goal run that put it up by five during the second half. Cronin scored twice during that run.

In three games in March, Cronin had 12 goals and one assist, and was 5-for-5 on free positions.

Cronin led Duke with 22 goals this season and was third in points with 25.

For her career, Cronin has 46 goals and four assists for 50 points.

