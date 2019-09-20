Darien’s Humphrey, Elders ranked on Inside Lacrosse Power 100 Freshmen list

A pair of former Darien girls lacrosse co-captains are included on the Inside Lacrosse Women’s Power 100 Incoming Freshman Rankings.

Midfielder Nicole Humphrey, a midfielder at the University of North Carolina, is No. 16, and Katie Elders, a defender at Dartmouth, is No. 44.

Humphrey missed 11 games due to an injury late in her senior season, but returned for the Class L championship game and scored the Wave’s final goal in a 12-6 win over New Canaan. She was named to the CHSCA/US Lacrosse Connecticut All-America/All-State team, as well as the All-FCIAC first team.

Elders helped lead a Blue Wave defense which held opponents to single-digit goals in 19 of 23 games last spring, and gave up just 25 goals in four state tournament wins. She was named to the All-State Class L and All-FCIAC first teams.

