Darien’s FCIAC games postponed due to COVID contact tracing

Three FCIAC tournament games involving Darien have been postponed until Wednesday, according to FCIAC commissioner Dave Schulz.

Darien students have switched to remote learning on Tuesday, as the high school undergoes contact tracing. Darien’s COVID-19 Response Team was notified of a positive COVID-19 case at DHS this morning, according to superintendent of schools Dr. Alan Addley.

“It was clear it would be impossible to complete contact tracing. The high school was closed in an abundance of caution and to allow contact tracing to be competed throughout the remainder of the day," Addley said.

The games are all in the FCIAC’s West Region, and include Darien at Greenwich in the girls volleyball final, Greenwich at Darien in the field hockey semifinals, and Stamford at Darien in the girls soccer semifinals.

The finals for both girls soccer and field hockey are scheduled for Thursday.