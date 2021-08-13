Skip to main content
Sports

Darien's Engelbrecht named Chelsea Piers Tennis Director

Dave Stewart

Darien resident Jonathan Englebrecht has been promoted to Tennis Director for Chelsea Piers Connecticut, after joining the coaching staff as a Lead Professional in 2016.

“Jonathan brings to the role an accomplished background as an athlete and teaching professional,” Kevin Burton, Chelsea Piers Connecticut Athletic Director, said. “Beyond that, he has earned a reputation at Chelsea Piers and throughout Fairfield County as a thoughtful and steady leader who has the respect of his peers. As we began the national search for a director, we quickly concluded that the solution was already within our club.”

“Chelsea Piers is such a unique facility,” Englebrecht said. “I have the opportunity to work with beginners as well as collegiate hopefuls. It is exciting going to work every day and working with passionate people dedicated to teaching every age level and helping members achieve goals whether it is a college career or refreshing a childhood passion.”

Englebrecht grew up playing tennis in Johannesburg, South Africa, and was nationally ranked in the top 10 in singles and doubles for his entire junior career.

He represented South Africa at the South American Tennis Championships when he was 16, and competed internationally when he was 17, earning junior world rankings in singles and doubles.

Engelbrecht started his college career at the University of Utah, before transferring to Weber State as a sophomore, playing No. 1 singles and doubles. He became a captain and was the team’s MVP during his junior and senior seasons. He was also named to the All-Big Sky Conference team several times.

After college, Engelbrecht began coaching as an assistant director at the Tokeneke Club in Darien. He organized junior programs from red ball to elite prospects preparing for college tennis.

At Kings Highway Tennis Club, he coached USTA Teams starting at the 2.5 level up to 4.0, and organized numerous events.

More for you

Engelbrecht is a resident of Darien, where he lives with his wife and twin daughters and has been teaching in the area for over 15 years.

david.stewart@hearstmediact.com; @dstewartsports