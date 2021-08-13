Darien's Engelbrecht named Chelsea Piers Tennis Director

Darien resident Jonathan Englebrecht has been promoted to Tennis Director for Chelsea Piers Connecticut, after joining the coaching staff as a Lead Professional in 2016.

“Jonathan brings to the role an accomplished background as an athlete and teaching professional,” Kevin Burton, Chelsea Piers Connecticut Athletic Director, said. “Beyond that, he has earned a reputation at Chelsea Piers and throughout Fairfield County as a thoughtful and steady leader who has the respect of his peers. As we began the national search for a director, we quickly concluded that the solution was already within our club.”