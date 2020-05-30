Darien’s Dehmel honored by National Football Foundation

Darien senior Austin Dehmel was recently honored as scholar-athlete award-winner by the National Football Foundation’s Ralph DeSantis/Jerry McDougall Fairfield County Chapter.

The award recognizes senior football players who have excelled in the classroom during their high school careers. Candidates are nominated by their schools and “must have excellent grades and participate in school and community activities.”

Dehmel (6-0, 180), a tight end and safety, made 48 tackles, including 32 solo, for the Blue Wave last fall. He also had two tackles for a loss and a pair of interceptions.

The Fairfield County Chapter of the NFF features 39 honorees - one from each of its member schools.

