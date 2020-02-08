Darien’s Clas, Chevannes star in FCIAC track

Mairead Clas and Chelsi Chevannes bith came through with second-place finishes to lead the Darien girls track and field team at the FCIAC championship meet Thursday night at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Clas, a sophomore, was the runner-up in the 1,600-meter run, while Chevannes, a junior, was second in the high jump.

Those second-place finishes gave the Blue Wave the majority of their 21.5 points, as Darien finished 10 in the team standings. Danbury claimed the championship with 70 points, followed by Trumbull (56) and Ridgefield (54) in the top three.

Clas took her silver medal when she ran to a time of 5:08.50 over 1,600 meters. Mari Noble of Greenwich won the race in 5:07.99, with Kali Horden of Trumbull third in 5:08.74.

Also for Darien in the 1,600, Noelle Kennedy was 14th (5:45.40) and Katie Chandler was 16th (5:45.80).

Clas also starred in the 3,200-meter run, finishing just outside the scoring by taking seventh in 11:33.40.

Darien's Chelsi Chevannes competes in the high jump during FCIAC Track Championship action in New Haven, Conn., on Thursday Feb. 6, 2020.

Chevannes scored in two of the jumps, collecting 10 points for Darien.

In the high jump, she was second at 5 feet, 2 inches, with Wave teammate Brooke Dolan 13th at 4 feet, 6 inches. St. Joseph’s Nia Christie won at 5 feet, 4 inches.

Chevannes finished fifth in the long jump at 16 feet, 5.50 inches.

Darien picked up 3.5 points in the pole vault, with Joen Echeverria tying for fourth (7-06) and Natalie Volz tying for sixth (7-00). Dammie Wagner was 10th (7-00).

In the 600-meter run, Alexis Lyons was eighth (1:44.77) and Suzanna Alliegro was 11th (1:48.80).

Three Wave relays finished in the top 11.

In the 4x200, Anna Wayland, Keziah Gyimah-Padmore, Eva Maniatty, and Kate Armstrong were ninth in 2:00.08; in the 4x400: Sally Boucher, Alliegro, Charlotte Van Ingen, and Chevannes were ninth in 4:27.38; and in the sprint medley relay, Eleanor Mellin, Kaitlyn Popson, Lauren Blake, and Brianna Lyons were 11th (4:56.35).

