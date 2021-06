Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media file photo

Chelsi Chevannes wrapped up her career in the Darien track and field program with an impressive fourth-place finish in the CIAC heptahlon last week at Willowbrook Park in New Britain.

The two-day competition, held June 15 and 16, features a variety of seven events. They included the 200-meter dash, 100-meter dash and 800-meter run for track events, and the shot put, javelin throws and high and long jumps for field events. Points are awarded for each competition.