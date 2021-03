Chase Gulick of Darien was crowned the 2021 Connecticut Interscholastic Ski League (CISL) champion after posting the fastest runs in each round during the state’s Alpine Skiing Championships on Mount Southington on March 15.

Gulick, a senior captain for the Blue Wave, won in a field of more than 120 boys, continuing his championship winning steak which began with last year’s first-place finish at the Eastern High School Alpine Skiing Championships in Attitash Mountain Resort in New Hampshire.