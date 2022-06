Four Darien track athletes capped a remarkable postseason run with a fourth-place finish at the Adidas Outdoor Nationals in Greensboro, NC, on Sunday.

Junior Jason Rideout and seniors Luke Riordan, Owen Wagner, and Kyle Bloomer raced to a time of 3:27.05 to medal in the 4x400’s National Elite Division.

Their time was more than a second better than Cary Academy (NC), which finished fifth in 3:28.07, and was just a step behind St. John’s College High School (DC), which was third in 3:26.53.

Springdale (MD) won in 3:24.05, with Bay State (VA) second in 3:24.08.

The 4x400 relay team has been a roll through the postseason, finishing fifth in Class L (3:28.49) and sixth at the CIAC State Open (3:25.14).

Bloomer also struck gold in the Class L meet when he won the 400-meter dash in 49.08. Wagner was sixth in that event in 51.83.

Also in Class L, Riordan was eighth in the 800 (2:00.66), junior Nick Yoo was sixth in the 1,600 (4:28.16), senior Matt Taylor was sixth in the 110 hurdles (16.64), and senior Levi Steadman was seventh in the discus (119-03).

In the 300 hurdles, Taylor was seventh (43.11) and junior Aidan Muller was eighth (43.43).

Taylor, Bloomer and Wagner also represented the Blue Wave in the CIAC Decathlon on June 14-15 at Willow Brook Park in New Britain.

Taylor had Darien’s best finish, taking 22nd place with 4,489 points, with Bloomer 27th (4,398) and Wagner 28th (4,144).

Bloomer won the 1,500-meter run (4:38.06) and was ninth in the 100-meter dash (11.49), while Taylor was 10th in the 110 hurdles (16.72).

