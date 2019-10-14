Darien rowers strike gold on the Housatonic

Darien rowers Merel Sutherland, Alexis Zitzman and Josephine Williams teamed up with Weston’s Ellie Davies to strike gold at the annual Head of the Housatonic Regatta in Shelton on Saturday.

The four rowers, representing the Maritime Rowing Club in Norwalk, won the Junior Women’s Quad (4x) competition in 16:40.0, beating RowAmerica Rye’s time of 16:56.0.

Sutherland and Zitzmann are both seniors are DHS, while Williams is a sophomore.

The Darien rowers competed alongside teammates of many different experience levels, including the masters and youth novice programs.

The Head of the Housatonic Regatta was held at Indian Well State Park in Shelton and featured nearly 100 collegiate and club teams. It is the start of the Fall regatta season and was important preparation for the Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston, Mass., October 19-20.