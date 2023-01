The Darien girls ice hockey continued to steamroll through the season with victories over the Trumbull, Ridgefield and Wilton co-ops during the past week.

The wins kept the Blue Wave unbeaten at 8-0-0 and they have outscored their opponents 49-7, while allowing more than a goal in a game just once.

Darien and the Avon co-op (7-0-0) are the only remaining unbeaten teams in the state, and they’ll square off twice, the first meeting coming at 4:20 p.m., Monday, in Newington. The Wave hosts the Nighthawks in the final game of the regular season on Feb. 11.

Sophomore Natalie Beach and senior Chelsea Donovan have put up impressive numbers. Beach has registering 27 points on a team-best 18 goals and nine assists through the first eight games, while Donovan has 30 points on 10 goals and a team-high 20 assists. Senior co-captain Kelsey Brown has 20 points on five goals and 15 assists.

Darien topped Trumbull/St. Joseph 5-1 last Wednesday at The Rinks at Shelton with Beach netting two goals and Donovan and sophomore Parker Krotee having one goal and one assist apiece.

Kelsey Brown had two assists, junior Maggie Bellissimo scored one goal, and freshman Lila Fiorita, junior Kate Brown and sophomore Sarah Kellogg each had one assist.

On a 7-1 victory over Ridgefield/Danbury/Immaculate on Monday. Donovan led the offense with five points on a goal and four assists, Beach scored twice and had an assist, Kelsey Brown had a goal and two assists, Morgan Massey had a goal and an assist, and Kellogg and Mia Avalos each scored one goal.

Darien hosted Wilton/Norwalk/McMahon on Wednesday and won 6-3. Donovan had a goal and three assists, Beach and Gretchen Edwards had two goals apiece, and Moragn Massey scored once.

David.Stewart@hearstmediact.com; @dstewartsports