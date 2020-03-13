Darien girls hockey places two on All-State team, three on All-FCIAC first team

Recommended Video:

Catherine Martin and Nelle Kniffen earned All-State and All-FCIAC honors to highlight the postseason awards for the Darien girls ice hockey team this winter.

Martin, a defender, and Kniffin, a forward, are both juniors and helped the Wave go 16-2-1 and win their first FCIAC championship since 2016.

Both players were named to the All-FCIAC first team alongside senior defender and co-captain Cate Droogan.

Earning spots on the second team were forwards Kit Arrix and Caitlin Chan, senior co-captains, and Kate Bellissimo, a junior.

Honorable mentions went to senior Colleen Cassidy and freshman Chelsea Donovan, both forwards, and freshman Charlotte Moody, a forward.

david.stewart@hearstmediact.com; @dstewartsports