Recommended Video:

Catherine Martin and Nelle Kniffen earned All-State and All-FCIAC honors to highlight the postseason awards for the Darien girls ice hockey team this winter.

Martin, a defender, and Kniffin, a forward, are both juniors and helped the Wave go 16-2-1 and win their first FCIAC championship since 2016.

Both players were named to the All-FCIAC first team alongside senior defender and co-captain Cate Droogan.

Earning spots on the second team were forwards Kit Arrix and Caitlin Chan, senior co-captains, and Kate Bellissimo, a junior.

Honorable mentions went to senior Colleen Cassidy and freshman Chelsea Donovan, both forwards, and freshman Charlotte Moody, a forward.

david.stewart@hearstmediact.com; @dstewartsports
  • Darien's Catherine Martin (3) carries the puck down the ice against Greenwich during the FCIAC girls ice hockey semifinals at the Darien Ice House on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media / Hearst Connecticut Media

    Darien's Catherine Martin (3) carries the puck down the ice against Greenwich during the FCIAC girls ice hockey semifinals at the Darien Ice House on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.

    Darien's Catherine Martin (3) carries the puck down the ice against Greenwich during the FCIAC girls ice hockey semifinals at the Darien Ice House on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.

    Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 3

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 3

Darien's Catherine Martin (3) carries the puck down the ice against Greenwich during the FCIAC girls ice hockey semifinals at the Darien Ice House on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.

Darien's Catherine Martin (3) carries the puck down the ice against Greenwich during the FCIAC girls ice hockey semifinals at the Darien Ice House on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.

Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media