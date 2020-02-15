Darien girls hockey ices West Haven/SHA

The Darien girls ice hockey team picked up another key victory as the Blue Wave toppled West Haven/SHA, 7-4, at Bennett Rink in West Haven on Wednesday.

Six players scored for the Wave, with Kelly Raymond netting two goals, and Caitlin Chan and Chelsea Donovan each getting a goal and an assist.

Darien stretched its unbeaten streak to eight games (7-0-1), while solidifying its hold on one of the top four spots in the state playoff race. Twelve teams will qualify for the tournament, with the top four seeds earning first-round byes.

Catherine Martin, Kit Arrix, and Lucie Edwards all scored for Darien (13-2-1), and Colleen Cassidy, Cate Droogan, Nelle Kniffin and Sarah Hearns had one assist apiece.

Taylor Nowak scored twice for West Haven/SHA (11-6-0), and Mackenzie Gardner and Mia Celentano each had a goal.

Darien took over the game early, as Martin and Arrix scored first-period goals for a 2-0 lead.

Darien's Kelly Raymond (11) takes a shot while Sinsbury's Anna Kahl defends during a girls ice hockey game at the Darien Ice House on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

Darien’s Edwards and West Haven’s Gardner traded power play goals to open the second period, but the Blue Wave then extended its lead to 5-1 on goals by Donovan and Chan.

Nowak scored the final goal of the second period for West Haven, but Darien carried a three-goal advantage into the third.

Raymond then scored two goals eight seconds apart to make it a 7-2 game. Hearns and Donovan assisted in the goals.

West Haven/SHA netted the final two goals of the game, but the Wave had already iced the victory.

Darien had a 37-33 edge in shots, with Wave goalie Claire Haupt making 29 saves, and West Haven netminder Hailey Alfano collecting 30 saves.

DARIEN 7, WEST HAVEN/SHA 4

DARIEN 2 3 2 - 7

WH/SHA 0 2 2 - 4

Darien: Kelly Raymond 2g; Caitlin Chan 1g, 1a; Chelsea Donovan 1g, 1a; Catherine Martin 1g; Kit Arrix 1g; Lucie Edwards 1g; Colleen Cassidy 1a; Cate Droogan 1a; Nelle Kniffin 1a; Sarah Hearns 1a.

West Haven/SHA: Taylor Nowak 2g; Megan Froehlich 2a; Mackenzie Gardner 1g; Mia Celentano 1g; Jenna Hunt 1a; Emilee DeGrand 1a; Jianna Cohrs 1a.

Saves: D - Claire Haupt 29; WH - Hailey Alfano 30.

Shots: D - 37, WH - 33.