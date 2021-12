3 1 of 3 Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





The Darien football team, which finished as the top-ranked team in the state’s final polls, will be recognized as the Joseph W. Kelly Award winner when the Walter Camp Football Foundation hosts its 14th High School “Breakfast of Champions,” on Saturday, January 8.

The event will be held at The Omni New Haven Hotel at Yale starting at 8:30 a.m. Tickets are $50 if purchased online, or $60 if purchased by cash/check on the day of the event.