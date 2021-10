One week after winning a much-hyped showdown against Newtown, the Darien football team showed no signs of a letdown with a 49-7 blowout of Norwich Free Academy on Friday.

The Blue Wave, which made a nearly 100-mile trip to NFA (2-2), scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and had a 42-0 lead at halftime en route to the win.

Darien carries a 4-0 record and the No. 1 spot in the GameTimeCT state poll into the bye week, before hosting Wilton in its homecoming game at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16.

Senior running back Tighe Cummiskey had a huge night, rushing seven times for 139 yards and making three receptions for 46 yards. He scored twice, once on the ground and once through the air, and leads the Wave with six touchdowns this season.

Senior quarterback Miles Drake was 8-of-11 passing for 88 yards and three touchdowns - one each to Matt Minicus, Jake Wilson and Cummiskey.

Minicus, who caught two passes for 24 yards, has four TD catches and has found the end zone in each of the Wave’s first four games.

Backup QB Connor Palen threw one touchdown pass, Jayden Lesperance had a TD reception, and Jahmal Marajah ran for a touchdown.

Defensively, David Evanchick had two tackles for a loss and two sacks, and Will Dehmel had an interception.

NFA’s lone touchdown came on a fumble recovery and 40-yard return by Sayvien Jones in the fourth quarter.

david.stewart@hearstmediact.com; @dstewartsports