Darien football alums starring for college teams

The Darien Blue Wave’s success on the football field has been remarkable for the past six seasons.

Since the start of the 2013 campaign, the Wave has compiled a record of 68-6, which includes three state championships and five appearances in the CIAC finals.

For many Darien football alums, the story doesn’t end with the Blue Wave, as they’ve continued to star on the collegiate stage.

With the kickoff to the college football season just around the corner, here’s a look at where the former Darien stars are now.

Brian Keating, UConn

Keating, a junior, was a walk-on with the Huskies as a freshman and has been the team’s primary long-snapper for the past two seasons. He played in 11 of 12 games as a freshman, and then started all 12 games as a sophomore, helping punter Luke Magliozzi set a UConn season record with a 42.94 yard per punt average.

The Huskies open the 2019 campaign by hosting Wagner College at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29.

Andrew Stueber, Michigan

Stueber is a 6-foot-7, 325-pound junior offensive lineman for the Michigan Wolverines.

He played in 13 games as a sophomore, making two starts at right tackle, and also saw time on special teams. His two starts came at Ohio State and against Florida in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

The Wolverines host Middle Tennessee State in their season-opener on Saturday, Aug 31.

Brian Peters, University of New England

Peters, a junior, started at quarterback for the Nor’Easters last fall and amassed 1,790 passing yards and 15 touchdowns while completing 153-of-277 passes in nine games. He topped 200 yards four times, with a season-high 302 in a 44-42 win over Curry last Oct. 6. New England, which was 2-7 in 2018, opens the new season with a home game against Coast Guard at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7.

Quinn Fay, Tufts

Fay is a junior defensive lineman for the Tufts Jumbos football team. He played in two games as a sophomore, making his first career tackle in a 48-0 victory over Colby on Nov. 3. Tufts was 7-2 in 2018.

Tufts opens the season by hosting Trinity at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14.

Tim Graham, Dickinson

Graham will be a junior quarterback with the Red Devils this fall. The former Turkey Bowl MVP played for Bryant University the past two seasons before transferring. He played in two games last fall, completing 14-of-29 passes for 186 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Dickinson opens the new campaign at Washington & Lee on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Dillon Jones, TCU

Jones is a junior punter with the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs. This will be his second year on the team and he will be looking to get into his first game this season.

TCU, which was 7-6 and played in the Cheez-It Bowl last year, will kick off the new season by hosting Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31.

Connor Tienken, Nick Green and Max Grant, Trinity College

The Trinity College football team has three former Blue Wave stars on the roster this season with Connor Tienken, Nick Green and Max Grant, all sophomores.

Green, a linebacker, played in four games as a freshman, making two tackles.

Tienken, a cornerback, saw his first game action last fall when he played during a 21-16 loss at Williams. Grant, a running back, is looking to crack the lineup this fall.

The Bantams have won three consecutive NESCAC championships and are 24-2 during the past three seasons. They were 8-1 in each of the past two seasons.

Trinity opens the new season with a game at Tufts at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14.

Alex Dehmel, Williams

Dehmel is a sophomore cornerback with the Williams Ephs. He played in two games as a freshman, and made his first career tackle.

Williams kicks off the 2019 campaign at Middlebury on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Mike Neary, Brown

Neary is a sophomore defensive lineman for the Brown Bears. He played in five games as a freshman, collecting four tackles including three solo.

The Bears open the season at Bryant University on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Charlie Zuro, Gettysburg

Zuro is a sophomore defensive tackle with the Bullets. He played in three games as a freshman.

Gettysburg will play at Bridgewater on Saturday, Sept. 7, to begin the season.

Andrew Donovan, Columbia

An All-State player at Darien High School, Donovan joins the Lions as a freshman punter and placekicker this fall.

Columbia begins the season on Saturday, Sept. 21, when it plays at Saint Francis (Pa.).