For the 11th time since 2007, the Darien field hockey team is headed to the FCIAC championship game.

The Wave overcame a challenge from New Canaan and won 2-0 in the semifinals Tuesday night at Jack Casagrande Field in Norwalk.

All the scoring came in the fourth quarter, with Darien’s Ryan Hapgood and Blake Wilks netting goals 2:08 apart. Raina Johns assisted on both goals.

It was the 15th shutout of the season for the Blue Wave, which has outshot its opponents 105-4. Only three teams have scored on Darien, with those coming in a 6-2 win over Guilford, a 4-1 win over Wilton, and a 2-1 win over Greenwich.

New Canaan had a strong game from goalie Ellie Rosen, who collected eight saves before the Wave managed to break through.

The first goal came when Johns; long pass into the circle was redirected by Hapgood with 10:55 remaining. Wilks then scored the second goal with 8:47 to play.

Top-seeded Darien will face No. 3 Staples in the final at 7, Thursday, at Brien McMahon. Stapes defeated Wilton 2-0 in the second semifinal.

The Wave blanked Staples 3-0 in their regular-season meeting on Sept. 27 in Westport.

Darien defeated New Canaan 1-0 in double overtime in last year’s final, and has owned at least a share of the league crown for four straight seasons.

David.Stewart@hearstmediact.com; @dstewartsports

No. 1 DARIEN 2, No. 4 NEW CANAAN 0

New Canaan 0 0 0 0 - 0

Darien 0 0 0 2 - 2

Darien: Raina Johns 2a; Ryan Hapgood 1g; Blake Wilks 1g.

Goalies: NC - Ellie Rosen 8 saves; D - Lindsay Darby 2 saves.

Records: New Canaan 14-4-0-0; Darien 18-0-0-0