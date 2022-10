The Darien cross country teams were running wild in Stamford and Rhode Island this weekend and their success leads off this week’s Wave by the numbers.

4-2

Record of both the Darien boys and girls cross country teams following a four-team meet at Scofield Magnet School in Stamford. The Wave girls swept Ridgefield 27-28, St. Joseph 27-31, and Westhill 15-50, while the boys defeated Westhill 18-38 and St. Joseph 15-47, while falling to Ridgefield 23-34,

13:26.8

Time for senior Thomas Skelton, who took second place in the boys’ 4,000-meter race. Ridgefield’s Liam Edson won in 13:22.4, with Darien senior Nick Yoo third in 13:34.3.

5

Runners finishing in the top 12 for the Blue Wave’s scoring. Following Skelton and Yoo were senior Jason Rideout in ninth (14:58.5), junior Thomas Aponte in 11th (15:01.9) and junior Pasquale Hoffman in 12th (15:02.8).

17:40.9

Senior Avery Johnson’s time in the 4,000-meter girls race, a mark which was good for second place. St. Joseph’s Madelynn Silberger was first in 17:40.3, with Darien sophomore Alison Meyers third in 17:51.5.

11

Blue Wave runners in the top 20 of the girls race. After Johnson and Meyers, sophomore Sasha Teresko was sixth in 18:16.4, followed by juniors Evelyn Trudel in 13th (19:47.9) and Alexandra Zaino in 13th (19:52.5).

19:47

Time for Darien junior Cam Meyer, who finished as the runner-up in the girls’ varsity 5,000-meter race at the Ocean State XC Invitational in Goddard Memorial State Park in Rhode Island on Saturday. Amelia Everett of Newton South won in 19:38. Darien was 11th out of 25 teams.

3-0

Record to open the girls volleyball season for the Blue Wave. Darien has beaten Amistad, Newtown and Norwalk, winning all nine sets in the three matches.

21-9

Score of Darien’s loss to No. 5 Maloney in football on Friday night. The Spartans, who are 3-0, won last year’s Class L championship, while Darien, which is 1-2, won the Class LL crown.

11

Yards on senior Jake Wilson’s touchdown run in the second quarter, when Darien scored its only offensive points of the evening. The Wave defense added two points on a safety in the fourth quarter.

5-0

Record of the Darien field hockey team, which defeated SCC power Guilford 6-2 in a road game last Thursday. The Wave surrendered their first two goals of the season, but still won the game by four to improve their total margin to 32-2 this fall.

5

Consecutive road games for Darien field hockey. The Wave won the first three against Norwalk, Ridgefield, and Guilford and were poised to play at Staples on Tuesday, and at Brien McMahon at 5:30, Friday. Darien will be back home for a showdown against Wilton at 4, Tuesday, Oct. 4.

David.Stewart@hearstmediact.com; @dstewartsports