Darien club swimmers star at FCSL Div. 3 meet

The Country Club of Darien and Woodway Country Club swim teams delivered some fine performances at the Fairfield County Swim League’s Div. 3 championship meet, which was held on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Burning Tree Country Club in Greenwich.

Woodway collected eight first-place finishes, including three from Charlie Sedlock, while the Country Club of Darien had five victories, with Jaden Sutter hitting a trifecta.

The divisional meet was the last competition before the county championships, which get underway at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Sedlock’s wins came in the boys 12 and under age group, as he was first in the 50-meter breaststroke (41.12), the 100-meter individual medley (1:22.34), and the 50-meter freestyle (32.44).

Woodway also had a pair of wins in the boys 8 and under group, as Callum McBride won the 25-meter breaststroke (27.15), and Jude McBride won the 25-meter freestyle (19.93).

Jack Morningstar won the boys 14 and under 50-meter backstroke (34.46), and Ryan Lewis won the boys 17 and under 50-meter butterfly (29.51).

Fairfield County Swimming League Championships at the YMCA in Wilton, Conn., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.

Morningstar, Sedlock, Lewis and KJames Law also teamed up to win the 200-meter medley relay in 2:23.93.

For the Country Club of Darien, Sutter competed in the boys 8 and under age group and won the 25-meter butterfly (19.83), 25-meter breaststroke (24.68), and 25-meter freestyle 17.84.

Caitlyn McBride won the girls 8 and under 25-meter backstroke (23.09), and David Ritchie won the boys 10 and under 25-meter breaststroke (22.87).

Complete results for Woodway CC and the Country Club of Darien

FCSL Div. 3 meet at Burning Tree CC, Aug. 6

Boys 8 and under: 25-meter butterfly — 4. Jude McBride (W), 27.75; 5. Alex Lowham (CCD), 28.65; 8. Charlie Lowham (CCD), 31.22; 9. Cameron Ferraris (W), 31.59; 10. Ryan Simon (CCD), 34.97; 25-meter breaststroke — 1. Callum McBride (W), 27.15; 3. Reed Sedlock (W), 30.16; 6. Alex Lowham (CCD), 33.39; 7. Cole Sutter (CCD), 33.54; 8. Cameron Ferris (W), 33.72; 9. Ryan Simon (CCD), 34.90; 25-meter backstroke — 3. Callum McBride (W), 26.19; 4. Jude McBride (W), 26.72; 7. Charlie Lowham (CCD), 27.65; 8. Monty Piasecki (W), 29.67; 9. Cole Sutter (CCD), 32.76; 12. Jake Spezzano (CCD), 42.69; 25-meter freestyle — 1. Jude McBride (W), 19.93; 2. Callum McBride (W), 20.45; 5. Cameron Ferraris (W), 21.63; 6. Alex Lowham (CCD), 22.21; 8. Ryan Simon (CCD), 22.96; 9. Cole Sutter (CCD), 25.50.

Girls 8 and under: 25-meter butterfly — 1. Jaden Sutter (CCD), 19.83; 2. Caitlyn Martin (CCD), 23.20; 3. Isabelle Coppola (W), 25.54; 25-meter breaststroke — 1. Jaden Sutter (CCD), 24.68; 2. Quinn Rogers (W), 28.44; 3. Ellery Kraus (W), 28.48; 5. Maeve Law (W), 32.38; 25-meter backstroke — 1. Caitlyn McBride (CCD), 23.09; 4. Isabelle Coppola (W), 27.57; 6. Quinn Rogers (W), 28.40; 8. Kiera Kelly (CCD), 31.07; 10. Maeve Law (W), 31.31; 13. Sophie Eglert (CCD), 40.09; 25-meter freestyle — 1. Jaden Sutter (CCD), 17.84; 2. Caitlyn Martin (CCD), 20.28; 3. Jo Jo Andren (CCD), 21.37; 6. Quinn Rogers (W), 22.32; 7. Ellery Kraus (W), 22.65; 8. Isabelle Coppola (W), 24.38.

Boys 10 and under: 25-meter butterfly — 2. James Law (W), 18.65; 4. Tate Sedlock (W), 20.03; 10. Patrick Kelly (CCD), 24.32; 11. Trey Sutter (CCD), 25.53; 25-meter breaststroke — 1. David Ritchie (CCD), 22.87; 2. Tate Sedlock (W), 25.24; 3. Tommy Walsh (W), 26.12; 8. Matthew Pritchard (CCD), 31.75; 100-meter individual medley — 2. David Ritchie (CCD), 1:36.89; 5. Tate Sedlock (W), 1:55.72; 6. Patrick Kelly (CCD), 2:02.00; 25-meter backstroke — 2. James Law (W), 20.88; 5. Patrick Kelly (CCD), 24.38; 6. Trey Sutter (CCD), 24.71; 8. Tommy Walsh (W), 25.81; 10. Matthew Pritchard (CCD), 27.79; 50-meter freestyle — 2. David Ritchie (CCD), 37.31; 4. Trey Sutter (CCD), 40.46; 7. Tommy Walsh (W), 43.13; 10. Matthew Pritchard (CCD), 48.63; 11. James Law (W), 48.64.

Girls 10 and under: 25-meter butterfly — 2. Sheehan McAuliffe (W), 18.41; 8. Avery Coppola (W), 25.01; 9. Emma Nichols (CCD), 26.68; 11. Madeleine Duffy (W), 36.99; 25-meter breaststroke — 3. Sofia Coppola (W), 22.63; 8. Avery Coppola (W), 28.41; 9. Virginia Sullivan (W), 32.02; 100-meter individual medley — 3. Sofia Coppola (W), 1:38.90; 6. Sheehan McAuliffe (W), 1:46.75; 9. Madeleine Duffy (W), 2:42.40; 25-meter backstroke — 7. Avery Coppola (W), 25.45; 11. Emma Nichols (CCD), 28.93; 12. Virginia Sullivan (W), 29.80; 12. Addison D’Acunto (CCD), 30.52; 50-meter freestyle — 4. Sofia Coppola (W), 38.53; 6. Sheehan McAuliffe (W), 40.34; 11. Virginia Sullivan (W), 53.75; 12. Emma Nichols (CCD), 55.75; 13. Caroline Murphy (CCD), 1:04.50.

Boys 12 and under: 50-meter breaststroke — 1. Charlie Sedlock (W), 41.12; 2. Max McBride (W), 50.89; 100-meter individual medley — 1. Charlie Sedlock (W), 1:22.34; 50-meter freestyle — 1. Charlie Sedlock (W), 32.44; 2. Max McBride (W), 36.50; 9. Charlie Lowham (CCD), 58.58.

Girls 12 and under: 50-meter butterfly — 2. Katie Walsh (W), 42.78; 3. Bianca Amen (W), 43.71; 50-meter breaststroke — 4. Katie Walsh (W), 50.90; 9. Cailtyn Kelly (CCD), 56.52; 100-meter individual medley — 4. Bianca Amen (W), 1:38.90; 50-meter backstroke — 3. Bianca Amen (W), 45.92; 5. Caitlyn Kelly (CCD), 47.61; 10. Jo Jo Andren (CCD), 1:04.85; 50-meter freestyle — 4. Katie Walsh (W), 37.26; 8. Caitlyn Kelly (CCD), 39.77; 11. Sophie Eglert (CCD), 1:18.93.

Boys 14 and under: 50-meter butterfly — 2. Jack Morningstar (W), 33.28; 3. Liam McBride (W), 33.31; 6. Hunter Amen (W), 40.34; 50-meter breaststroke — 2. Liam McBride (W), 38.20; 5. Tristan Burt (W), 48.72; 8. Hunre Amen (W), 55.95; 100-meter individual medley — 2. Jack Morningstar (W), 1:15,65; 5. Teddy Burt (W), 1:26.15; 7. Hunter Amen (W), 1:38.35; 50-meter backstroke — 1. Jack Morningstar (W), 34.46; 3. Tristian Burt (W), 42.63; 5. Teddy Burt (W), 43.28; 50-meter freestyle — 2. Liam McBride (W), 29.89; 5. Tristian McBride (W), 32.45; 8. Teddy Burt (W), 35.25.

Girls 14 and under: 50-meter butterfly — 4. Gillian Pritchard (CCD), 40.87; 50-meter backstroke — 6. Gillian Pritchard (CCD), 47.25; 50-meter freestyle — 6. Gillian Pritchard (CCD), 38.09.

Boys 17 and under: 50-meter butterfly — 1. Ryan Lewis (W), 29.51; 100-meter individual medley — 2. Ryan Lewis (W), 1:13.81; 100-meter freestyle — 2. Ryan Lewis (W), 1:01.43.

Girls 17 and under: 50-meter butterfly — 4. Grace Berry (W), 35.81; 50-meter breaststroke — 3. Bridget Ritchie (CCD), 44.15; 100-meter individual medley — 4. Bridget Ritchie (CCD), 1:23.58; 50-meter backstroke — 3. Grace Berry (W), 37.82; 5. Bridget Ritchie (CCD), 38.39; 100-meter freestyle — 2. Grace Berry (W), 1:11.60.

200-meter medley relay: Boys — 1. Woodway (Jack Morningstar, Charlie Sedlock, Ryan Lewis, James Law), 2:23.93.

200-meter freestyle relay: Boys — 4. Woodway (Tommy Walsh, Max McBride, Tristian Burt, Liam McBride), 2:25.50; Girls — 4. Woodway (Sofia Coppola, Bianca Amen, Katie Walsh, Grace Berry), 2:27.15.