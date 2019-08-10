Darien club swimmers star at FCSL Div. 3 meet
The Country Club of Darien and Woodway Country Club swim teams delivered some fine performances at the Fairfield County Swim League’s Div. 3 championship meet, which was held on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Burning Tree Country Club in Greenwich.
Woodway collected eight first-place finishes, including three from Charlie Sedlock, while the Country Club of Darien had five victories, with Jaden Sutter hitting a trifecta.
The divisional meet was the last competition before the county championships, which get underway at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Sedlock’s wins came in the boys 12 and under age group, as he was first in the 50-meter breaststroke (41.12), the 100-meter individual medley (1:22.34), and the 50-meter freestyle (32.44).
Woodway also had a pair of wins in the boys 8 and under group, as Callum McBride won the 25-meter breaststroke (27.15), and Jude McBride won the 25-meter freestyle (19.93).
Jack Morningstar won the boys 14 and under 50-meter backstroke (34.46), and Ryan Lewis won the boys 17 and under 50-meter butterfly (29.51).
Morningstar, Sedlock, Lewis and KJames Law also teamed up to win the 200-meter medley relay in 2:23.93.
For the Country Club of Darien, Sutter competed in the boys 8 and under age group and won the 25-meter butterfly (19.83), 25-meter breaststroke (24.68), and 25-meter freestyle 17.84.
Caitlyn McBride won the girls 8 and under 25-meter backstroke (23.09), and David Ritchie won the boys 10 and under 25-meter breaststroke (22.87).
Complete results for Woodway CC and the Country Club of Darien
FCSL Div. 3 meet at Burning Tree CC, Aug. 6
Boys 8 and under: 25-meter butterfly — 4. Jude McBride (W), 27.75; 5. Alex Lowham (CCD), 28.65; 8. Charlie Lowham (CCD), 31.22; 9. Cameron Ferraris (W), 31.59; 10. Ryan Simon (CCD), 34.97; 25-meter breaststroke — 1. Callum McBride (W), 27.15; 3. Reed Sedlock (W), 30.16; 6. Alex Lowham (CCD), 33.39; 7. Cole Sutter (CCD), 33.54; 8. Cameron Ferris (W), 33.72; 9. Ryan Simon (CCD), 34.90; 25-meter backstroke — 3. Callum McBride (W), 26.19; 4. Jude McBride (W), 26.72; 7. Charlie Lowham (CCD), 27.65; 8. Monty Piasecki (W), 29.67; 9. Cole Sutter (CCD), 32.76; 12. Jake Spezzano (CCD), 42.69; 25-meter freestyle — 1. Jude McBride (W), 19.93; 2. Callum McBride (W), 20.45; 5. Cameron Ferraris (W), 21.63; 6. Alex Lowham (CCD), 22.21; 8. Ryan Simon (CCD), 22.96; 9. Cole Sutter (CCD), 25.50.
Girls 8 and under: 25-meter butterfly — 1. Jaden Sutter (CCD), 19.83; 2. Caitlyn Martin (CCD), 23.20; 3. Isabelle Coppola (W), 25.54; 25-meter breaststroke — 1. Jaden Sutter (CCD), 24.68; 2. Quinn Rogers (W), 28.44; 3. Ellery Kraus (W), 28.48; 5. Maeve Law (W), 32.38; 25-meter backstroke — 1. Caitlyn McBride (CCD), 23.09; 4. Isabelle Coppola (W), 27.57; 6. Quinn Rogers (W), 28.40; 8. Kiera Kelly (CCD), 31.07; 10. Maeve Law (W), 31.31; 13. Sophie Eglert (CCD), 40.09; 25-meter freestyle — 1. Jaden Sutter (CCD), 17.84; 2. Caitlyn Martin (CCD), 20.28; 3. Jo Jo Andren (CCD), 21.37; 6. Quinn Rogers (W), 22.32; 7. Ellery Kraus (W), 22.65; 8. Isabelle Coppola (W), 24.38.
Boys 10 and under: 25-meter butterfly — 2. James Law (W), 18.65; 4. Tate Sedlock (W), 20.03; 10. Patrick Kelly (CCD), 24.32; 11. Trey Sutter (CCD), 25.53; 25-meter breaststroke — 1. David Ritchie (CCD), 22.87; 2. Tate Sedlock (W), 25.24; 3. Tommy Walsh (W), 26.12; 8. Matthew Pritchard (CCD), 31.75; 100-meter individual medley — 2. David Ritchie (CCD), 1:36.89; 5. Tate Sedlock (W), 1:55.72; 6. Patrick Kelly (CCD), 2:02.00; 25-meter backstroke — 2. James Law (W), 20.88; 5. Patrick Kelly (CCD), 24.38; 6. Trey Sutter (CCD), 24.71; 8. Tommy Walsh (W), 25.81; 10. Matthew Pritchard (CCD), 27.79; 50-meter freestyle — 2. David Ritchie (CCD), 37.31; 4. Trey Sutter (CCD), 40.46; 7. Tommy Walsh (W), 43.13; 10. Matthew Pritchard (CCD), 48.63; 11. James Law (W), 48.64.
Girls 10 and under: 25-meter butterfly — 2. Sheehan McAuliffe (W), 18.41; 8. Avery Coppola (W), 25.01; 9. Emma Nichols (CCD), 26.68; 11. Madeleine Duffy (W), 36.99; 25-meter breaststroke — 3. Sofia Coppola (W), 22.63; 8. Avery Coppola (W), 28.41; 9. Virginia Sullivan (W), 32.02; 100-meter individual medley — 3. Sofia Coppola (W), 1:38.90; 6. Sheehan McAuliffe (W), 1:46.75; 9. Madeleine Duffy (W), 2:42.40; 25-meter backstroke — 7. Avery Coppola (W), 25.45; 11. Emma Nichols (CCD), 28.93; 12. Virginia Sullivan (W), 29.80; 12. Addison D’Acunto (CCD), 30.52; 50-meter freestyle — 4. Sofia Coppola (W), 38.53; 6. Sheehan McAuliffe (W), 40.34; 11. Virginia Sullivan (W), 53.75; 12. Emma Nichols (CCD), 55.75; 13. Caroline Murphy (CCD), 1:04.50.
Boys 12 and under: 50-meter breaststroke — 1. Charlie Sedlock (W), 41.12; 2. Max McBride (W), 50.89; 100-meter individual medley — 1. Charlie Sedlock (W), 1:22.34; 50-meter freestyle — 1. Charlie Sedlock (W), 32.44; 2. Max McBride (W), 36.50; 9. Charlie Lowham (CCD), 58.58.
Girls 12 and under: 50-meter butterfly — 2. Katie Walsh (W), 42.78; 3. Bianca Amen (W), 43.71; 50-meter breaststroke — 4. Katie Walsh (W), 50.90; 9. Cailtyn Kelly (CCD), 56.52; 100-meter individual medley — 4. Bianca Amen (W), 1:38.90; 50-meter backstroke — 3. Bianca Amen (W), 45.92; 5. Caitlyn Kelly (CCD), 47.61; 10. Jo Jo Andren (CCD), 1:04.85; 50-meter freestyle — 4. Katie Walsh (W), 37.26; 8. Caitlyn Kelly (CCD), 39.77; 11. Sophie Eglert (CCD), 1:18.93.
Boys 14 and under: 50-meter butterfly — 2. Jack Morningstar (W), 33.28; 3. Liam McBride (W), 33.31; 6. Hunter Amen (W), 40.34; 50-meter breaststroke — 2. Liam McBride (W), 38.20; 5. Tristan Burt (W), 48.72; 8. Hunre Amen (W), 55.95; 100-meter individual medley — 2. Jack Morningstar (W), 1:15,65; 5. Teddy Burt (W), 1:26.15; 7. Hunter Amen (W), 1:38.35; 50-meter backstroke — 1. Jack Morningstar (W), 34.46; 3. Tristian Burt (W), 42.63; 5. Teddy Burt (W), 43.28; 50-meter freestyle — 2. Liam McBride (W), 29.89; 5. Tristian McBride (W), 32.45; 8. Teddy Burt (W), 35.25.
Girls 14 and under: 50-meter butterfly — 4. Gillian Pritchard (CCD), 40.87; 50-meter backstroke — 6. Gillian Pritchard (CCD), 47.25; 50-meter freestyle — 6. Gillian Pritchard (CCD), 38.09.
Boys 17 and under: 50-meter butterfly — 1. Ryan Lewis (W), 29.51; 100-meter individual medley — 2. Ryan Lewis (W), 1:13.81; 100-meter freestyle — 2. Ryan Lewis (W), 1:01.43.
Girls 17 and under: 50-meter butterfly — 4. Grace Berry (W), 35.81; 50-meter breaststroke — 3. Bridget Ritchie (CCD), 44.15; 100-meter individual medley — 4. Bridget Ritchie (CCD), 1:23.58; 50-meter backstroke — 3. Grace Berry (W), 37.82; 5. Bridget Ritchie (CCD), 38.39; 100-meter freestyle — 2. Grace Berry (W), 1:11.60.
200-meter medley relay: Boys — 1. Woodway (Jack Morningstar, Charlie Sedlock, Ryan Lewis, James Law), 2:23.93.
200-meter freestyle relay: Boys — 4. Woodway (Tommy Walsh, Max McBride, Tristian Burt, Liam McBride), 2:25.50; Girls — 4. Woodway (Sofia Coppola, Bianca Amen, Katie Walsh, Grace Berry), 2:27.15.