The Darien boys volleyball team was virtually untouched through the regular season.

So why would the FCIAC tournament be any different?

The Blue Wave captured their third consecutive conference championship with a dominating 3-0 win over Trumbull in the final Friday at Fairfield Warde.

Darien opened with a 12-point victory in the first set and never looked back, eventually winning 25-13, 25-18, 25-21.

It was the 22nd shutout of the season for the top-seeded Wave (23-0), which has dropped just one set, that coming in a 3-1 win over No. 2 Trumbull in the final week of the regular season.

Darien’s winning streak has reached 46 dating back to the start of the 2021 season.

Junior Trevor Herget led the Wave in the final, doing a bit of everything while collecting a game-high 21 kills to go along with three acesm two blocks, 10 digs and five assists.

Senior Luke Bradbury had 12 kills, three aces and seven digs, and sophomore setter Griffith Crouse racked up 35 assists and six digs.

Senior Daniel Morrissey had three kills, three blocks and three digs; senior Lucas Smith and junior Jeff Nduati each had seven digs.

The No. 1 seed in the CIAC Class L playoffs, Darien has a first-round bye and will host either No. 8 Newtown or No. 9 Ludlowe in the quarterfinals on Friday. The semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday, May 7, and the final will be played at Pomperiag on Thursday, May 9.

