Darien boys soccer tops Prep on PKs in Class LL playoffs

DARIEN — The Darien and Fairfield Prep boys soccer teams were back-to-back in the Class LL rankings and sported identical records following the regular season. With all things being just about equal, it was only fitting that their state tournament game had to be settled with a round of penalty kicks.

Senior Elias Vetter booted his shot into the left side of the net to give the Blue Wave a 5-3 edge in PKs and a victory over the Jesuits in the Class LL qualifying round Saturday night at DHS.

The teams had finished regulation and two 10-minute overtimes - 100 minutes in total - tied at 1-1 to force the PK round.

No. 32 Darien and No. 33 Fairfield Prep were both 6-6-4 after the regular season, with the Wave getting the home game based on a tiebreaker using opponents’ wins and ties.

The Blue Wave will now go on the road for its next game when it plays at No. 1 Glastonbury (14-1-1) at 2 p.m., Monday.

The Wave got on the board quickly against Prep, after Jack Holly was taken down in the box by Prep’s Cameron Gough and Darien was awarded a penalty kick. Charlie Sears took the shot and beat keeper William Hansen to the right for a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute.

Darien's Charlie Sears (10) controls the ball away in front of Stamford's Ricarson Michael (6) during a boys soccer game in Darien on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Darien's Charlie Sears (10) controls the ball away in front of Stamford's Ricarson Michael (6) during a boys soccer game in Darien on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien boys soccer tops Prep on PKs in Class LL playoffs 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Wave held the lead into the second half when Prep equalized on a corner kick in the 45th minute. Gavin Neumeyer placed his kick to the far side and after it was knocked around, Joseph DeVellis got to the free ball and put it in the net to tie the score at 1-1.

The next 60 minutes were scoreless and the teams headed to PKs.

Darien was perfect on PKs, going 5-for-5.

Sears and Will Henry Harmon started the round with goals for Darien, while goalie Will LeHan made a save against Prep’s Conner Moore to give the Blue Wave the advantage.

DeVellis and Luciano Paoletta scored on the next two shots for the Jesuits, but Ethan Fox and Holly answered for Darien.

Trevor Knisely scored to draw the Jesuits to within one at 4-3, but Vetter ended it with his shot to start Darien’s celebration.

DARIEN 1, FAIRFIELD PREP 1 (Darien wins -3 on PKs)

PREP 0 1 0 0 - 1 (3 PK)

DARIEN 1 0 0 0 - 1 (5 PK)

Scoring: D - Charlie Sears (PK), 6th minute; FP - Joseph DeVellis, 45th minute.

PKs: Prep - DeVellis, Luciano Paoletta, Trevor Knisely; Darien - Sears, Will Henry Harmon, Ethan Fox, Jack Holly, Elias Vetter

Records: Prep 6-7-4 ; Darien 7-6-4

david.stewart@hearstmediact.com

Twitter: dstewartsports