Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media

James Kennedy scored a goal with one second remaining to tie the game, but the Darien boys soccer team eventually fell to Ridgefield on penalty kicks in the FCIAC quarterfinals Friday night at DHS.

The Blue Wave (9-2-5) will now await the start of the CIAC Class LL tournament, which begins Nov. 9. Darien is currently in seventh place in the standings, and final seeds will be announced later this week.