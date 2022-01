Take a look at any of the preseason FCIAC boys basketball outlooks and chances are, among the playoff contenders, not one of them mentioned Darien.

There’s still a long way to go in the regular season, but with more half of their games in the books, the Blue Wave is 7-5, one victory from officially qualifying for the state tournament, and in the thick of the FCIAC playoff race.

Darien coach Charoy Bentley is not surprised.

“I had all these guys in the eighth grade, so I was able to see the talent that they had then,” Bentley said. “They’re all mature, they all motivate each other, and they all get on each other about what we need to do as a team and individually. That’s why we’re successful this year.”

For Wave basketball players, the winter season is often overshadowed by the success of the ice hockey programs, which have been among the elites in the state for years.

Winning draws some of that spotlight back to the gym.

“It’s almost a chip on our shoulder,” senior co-captain Miles Drake said. “We love the hockey guys, we want to see them win, we go to their games when we can, and they’re obviously a great team. We’re trying to make a name for ourselves too and change the culture a little bit.”

Darien roster features seven seniors, six of whom, including tri-captains John Fiorita, Karson Drake and Miles Drake, have been with the program for four seasons.

That first year in 2018-19, the Wave went 10-10 during the regular season but was knocked out in the opening round of the CIAC Div. II tournament.

This year’s seniors would like to push Darien past that threshold.

“As seniors, we’re trying to leave it better than it was when we were freshmen,” Fiorita said. “We’ve started to do that, but we also want to finish on a high note. It’s been a great start but we’re not where we want to be yet. This group is a special group and we can accomplish a lot.”

The Wave’s season actually started with two losses as the football players on the team were still getting back into a basketball groove after winning a state championship.

Darien’s two league losses were to FCIAC front-runner Westhill and in two OTs to Ludlowe, but they hit the mark with a 60-49 victory over traditional conference contender Trumbull on Jan. 14.

“That was definitely a big game,” Karson Drake said. “Trumbull is always a good FCIAC team, so to beat a team that’s respected in the FCIAC shows people that we’re not the same old Darien. We’re a different team this year.”

The Blue Wave has been doing it without its top star, Miles Drake, who has been sidelined with a bone chip in his right foot. Drake, who will play basketball and football at Colby College next season, was able to practice for the first time on Tuesday, although he said he was unsure if he’ll be ready for Thursday’s home game against Warde.

“A lot of guys have stepped up, even guys who hadn’t expected to play a whole lot coming into the year,” Miles Drake said. “I can’t wait to get out with them and try to contribute.”

“He’s a leader in everything that he does,” Bentley said of Miles Drake. “He’s motivated, and he’ll be going to Colby (for two sports) which is tough in college, but he’ll make it work. He brings the extra positive to the team, which is what we need.”

Junior Simeon Doll, who Bentley called a “go-getter” has led the Wave’s offense so far this season, with Karson Drake providing toughness around the basket on defense.

Bentley pointed to Kyle Bloomer, another senior who has been with the program for four years, as someone who has stepped up in a big way.

“He’s a guy who, in the eighth grade, wouldn’t even shoot the basketball,” Bentley said. “Now he’s averaging eight to 10 points a game and he’s playing with confidence.”

Bentley also mentioned junior Davis Depp as someone who is finding his role and gaining confidence.”

The road ahead is tough. After Warde on Thursday, The Wave has Greenwich and Danbury next week, with St. Joseph, Ridgefield and Wilton among the opponents still to come.

Bentley said the games are difficult but the path is simple.

“Just keep doing what we’ve been doing,” the coach said. “Everything is a day-by-day thing. As long as we keep working and playing hard, we’ll be fine.”

