Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media

The Darien boys ice hockey team opened the postseason with a romp as the Blue Wave shut out Trumbull 6-0 in the FCIAC quarterfinals Saturday night at the Darien Ice House.

Darien (12-7-1), the conference’s No. 1 seed, will host No. 4 Ridgefield (10-10-1) in the semifinals at 4 p.m., Wednesday, at the Darien Ice House. The Tigers defeated No. 5 Greenwich 4-0 in the quarterfinals.