Darien blanks ETB, advances to state girls hockey semis

With three goals in the first period and a shutout performance from goalie Caire Haupt, the Darien girls ice hockey team rolled in the CHSGHA quarterfinals with a 7-0 win over the East Catholic co-op (ETB) Saturday at the Darien Ice House.

Charlotte Mody and Olivia Toscano had three assists apiece, and Nelle Kniffin scored twice to lead the offensive attack.

The victory puts the second-seeded Blue Wave in the semifinals against No. 3 Greenwich, which defeated the Avon co-op, 1-0, in its quarterfinal game.

Both semifinal games will be held at the Rinks at Shelton, with Darien and Greenwich playing at 5:30 p.m., and No. 4 New Canaan and No. 1 Simsbury playing at 7:30 p.m. The CHSGHA final is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Thursday, at Bennett Rink in West Haven.

The Wave struck quickly against ETB, as Kniffin scored with an assist from Chelsea Donovan at 1:33 of the opening period. Lucie Edwards added a second goal at 9:49, and Colleen Cassidy made it 3-0 with 1:04 left in the period.

Darien added four goals in the second period and the third was scoreless.

ETB goalie Maren Riley racked up 48 saves against 55 shots, while Haupt was perfect with 16 saves against 16 shots for the shutout.

No. 2 DARIEN 7, No. 7 EAST CATHOLIC CO-OP (ETB) 0

EAST CATHOLIC 0 0 0 - 0

DARIEN 3 4 0 - 7

Darien: Charlotte Moody 3a; Olivia Toscano 3a; Nelle Kniffin 2g; Lucie Edwards 1g, 1a; Kate Bellissimo 1g, 1a; Kit Arrix 1g, 1a; Colleen Cassidy 1g; Hope Johnson 1g; Chelsea Donovan 1a.

Saves: ETB - Maren Riley 48; D - Claire Haupt 16.