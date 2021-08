Contributed photo

Darien Little League's 8U Softball team recently won the Trumbull Little League’s annual 8U Invitational Softball Tournament at Unity Park in Trumbull.

After finishing the pool play round 3-0, Darien then defeated Monroe and Wilton in the elimination round, advancing to the championship, in which they topped Trumbull 11-8. Darien finished the tournament undefeated with a record of 6-0.