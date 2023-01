Contributed

Darien Youth Hockey’s Pee Wee A team traveled to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., during the MLK weekend and brought home an unprecedented third straight gold medal in Can/Am tournament competition.

Darien previously won gold medals in Saratoga, NY, in October and Lake Placid, NY, home of the 1980 ‘Miracle on Ice’ in December. The Pee Wees will next play in the Connecticut State CHC playoffs.