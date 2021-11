Players from the 1970 Darien 13-15 year-old Babe Ruth Baseball All-Star team, which won state and New England championships and played in the World Series, will be celebrating their 50th reunion during the Nov. 6-8 weekend.

The reunion had been planned for 2020, but was delayed a year due to the pandemic.

The All-Star team was comprised of captain Jim Costello, Rob Austin (deceased), Jeff Bruno, Jim Case, Kevin Fitzpatrick, Scott Harrington, Bill Hartford (deceased), Steve LaCount, Scott McArthur, Tim McAuliffe, Ed Nadriczny, John Risola, Steve Seyferth, Mike Tracy, Steve Wright and Bill Zech.

It was managed by Jack Seyferth (deceased) and coaches Mike Tracy, Sr. (deceased) and Al Vasone (deceased).

The reunion will coincide with the Darien Old Timers Athletic Association 60th annual awards dinner on November 8.

The Darien 1970 All-Star team is inviting any of its supporters and friends to join the reunion at the Piedmont Club at 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 7. A cash bar will be available.

For more information, call 203-446-6223.

Playing games on its home diamond of Mather Field, the Darien team swept through the Ridgefield and Stamford’s Nationals and Americans teams before edging Westport in a hard-fought game 3-2.

Taking on North Haven, Darien trailed by two runs with two outs and no runners on in its final at-bat, but rallied to tie the game and force extra innings. The local All-Stars eventually won 4-2 in eight innings to reach the state championship game.

In that final, Darien was never challenged and shut out Vernon 3-0.

The state championship gave Darien a berth in the New England Regional bracket in South Burlington, Vt., where it easily defeated Portland, Me., and Blackstone Valley, RI, before edging Worcester, Ma., 1-0.

In the final against Puerto Rico, Darien rode the strength of strong pitching and clutch hitting to an 8-5 victory, and moved on to the Babe Ruth World Series in Brawley, Cal.

Darien won its opener 2-1 against Jefferson City, Mo., and met California Gov. Ronald Reagan.

Darien suffered its first defeat of the tournament 3-2 against Pine Bluff, Ark., but staved off elimination with an 8-4 win over Centralia, Wa.

In the semifinal game, Darien took on Ewing Township, NJ, and fell 3-2 to end its tournament run, with New Jersey eventually earning the national championship by defeating Mount Healthy, Ohio.