Daniels starts quick, LSU rolls past Southern, 65-17

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jayden Daniels completed 10 of 11 passes for 137 yards, threw for three touchdowns and ran for another score in just five drives, and LSU built a 51-0 halftime lead over Southern before cruising to a 65-17 victory on Saturday night in the first matchup of the two universities from Louisiana's capital city.
The lopsided triumph was the first at LSU (1-1) for coach Brian Kelly, who was lured away from Notre Dame after last season by a 10-year contract worth about $100 million.