Daniels' 5 touchdowns power Kansas past Houston 48-30
Sep. 17, 2022
1 of8 Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) escapes a tackle by Houston defensive lineman Nelson Ceaser en route to a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown past Houston defensive lineman Nelson Ceaser during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Kansas defensive lineman Jereme Robinson (90) strips the ball from Houston quarterback Clayton Tune (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Houston. Kansas recovered the fumble. Eric Christian Smith/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Kansas linebacker Gavin Potter (19) stops Houston running back Brandon Campbell near the goal line during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen tosses his headset during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalon Daniels threw for 158 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 123 yards and two scores as Kansas improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2009 with a 48-30 win over Houston on Saturday.
Daniels finished 14 of 23 and threw touchdown passes of 5, 60 and 8 yards. He had touchdown runs of 12 and 9 yards.