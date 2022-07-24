Dallas 96, Indiana 86

Gray 6-11 2-3 16, Thornton 3-5 5-5 11, McCowan 8-10 1-5 17, Mabrey 3-13 1-1 8, Ogunbowale 9-18 4-4 22, Harrison 4-7 0-0 8, Collier 1-2 1-1 3, Burton 2-5 2-2 7, Harris 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 38-73 16-21 96.
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
Recommended