Dallas 95, Indiana 91

Smith 4-11 1-2 11, Vivians 4-16 4-5 12, Egbo 1-2 4-4 6, Hull 5-8 6-6 17, Robinson 5-11 5-6 15, Cannon 5-7 0-0 11, Engstler 1-3 0-2 3, Henderson 6-12 3-4 16. Totals 31-70 23-29 91.
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
Recommended