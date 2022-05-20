Dallas 94, Phoenix 84

Harrison 2-8 2-2 6, Mabrey 5-12 1-2 13, Thornton 3-5 0-1 6, Gray 6-12 0-0 16, Ogunbowale 11-24 10-10 37, Kuier 2-3 0-0 4, McCowan 2-3 2-2 6, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 34-72 15-17 94.
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
- Kate Demark leads Darien girls track at State Open
- Wave by the numbers: Darien track stars and hockey rivals
Recommended