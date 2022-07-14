Dallas 92, Minnesota 87

Gray 4-9 8-10 17, Thornton 3-6 4-5 11, McCowan 3-8 0-0 6, Mabrey 2-5 2-2 6, Ogunbowale 12-24 4-5 32, Harrison 5-8 0-0 10, Kuier 1-1 1-1 3, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Dickey 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 33-69 19-23 92.
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
Recommended