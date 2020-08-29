Dallas 82, Indiana 78
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DALLAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gray
|35:21
|5-10
|3-3
|0-6
|2
|1
|13
|Thornton
|29:33
|2-6
|2-2
|4-8
|0
|3
|6
|Sabally
|31:43
|4-13
|10-10
|5-11
|4
|5
|18
|Mabrey
|28:52
|3-11
|2-4
|1-7
|4
|4
|10
|Ogunbowale
|27:45
|11-22
|3-4
|0-3
|1
|2
|30
|Samuelson
|16:56
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|0
|Harris
|13:42
|1-7
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|0
|2
|Alarie
|11:44
|1-2
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|3
|Gustafson
|4:24
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|27-75
|21-25
|11-39
|14
|24
|82
Percentages: FG .360, FT .840.
3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Ogunbowale 5-7, Mabrey 2-7, Alarie 0-1, Samuelson 0-1, Thornton 0-1, Harris 0-2, Gray 0-3, Sabally 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Gray, Sabally).
Turnovers: 11 (Sabally 3, Gray 2, Mabrey 2, Alarie, Harris, Ogunbowale, Samuelson).
Steals: 8 (Gray 3, Mabrey 2, Harris, Samuelson, Thornton).
Technical Fouls: None..
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Burke
|15:13
|1-8
|0-0
|2-2
|2
|1
|2
|Dupree
|35:20
|3-6
|5-6
|1-9
|2
|1
|11
|Achonwa
|23:48
|4-7
|3-3
|0-8
|1
|4
|11
|Allemand
|33:37
|3-4
|2-5
|0-4
|3
|3
|10
|K.Mitchell
|33:43
|6-16
|5-6
|0-2
|4
|3
|19
|T.Mitchell
|29:39
|1-8
|11-12
|0-3
|3
|5
|13
|McCowan
|14:06
|4-5
|2-4
|2-3
|0
|1
|10
|Doyle
|7:54
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Cox
|6:40
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200:00
|23-57
|28-36
|5-31
|16
|21
|78
Percentages: FG .404, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Allemand 2-3, K.Mitchell 2-8, Burke 0-2, T.Mitchell 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (McCowan 2, Achonwa, Burke).
Turnovers: 15 (T.Mitchell 7, Achonwa 2, Allemand 2, K.Mitchell 2, Dupree, McCowan).
Steals: 7 (Allemand 2, K.Mitchell 2, Achonwa, Doyle, Dupree).
Technical Fouls: None..
|Dallas
|28
|16
|12
|26
|—
|82
|Indiana
|18
|19
|21
|20
|—
|78
T_2:06.