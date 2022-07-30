Dallas 81, Atlanta 68

Gray 3-10 0-0 7, Thornton 9-11 0-0 21, McCowan 6-11 2-5 14, Mabrey 4-11 0-0 8, Ogunbowale 8-22 4-6 21, Harrison 1-1 0-0 2, Kuier 2-2 0-0 5, Burton 1-1 0-0 3, Harris 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-71 6-11 81.
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
Recommended