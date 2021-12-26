Dal_Elliott 5 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 7:42. Drive: 9 plays, 71 yards, 3:45. Key Plays: Diggs 0 interception return to Dallas 28; Prescott 10 pass to Schultz; Prescott 24 pass to Cooper. Dallas 7, Washington 0.

Dal_Schultz 9 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 3:08. Drive: 8 plays, 74 yards, 3:00. Key Plays: Prescott 14 pass to Lamb; Prescott 22 pass to Lamb; Prescott 10 pass to Cooper on 3rd-and-6. Dallas 14, Washington 0.

Dal_Lawrence 40 interception return (Zuerlein kick), 2:17. Dallas 21, Washington 0.

Second Quarter

Was_Gibson 8 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), 14:45. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:32. Key Plays: Heinicke 48 pass to D.Brown; Carter 15 run. Dallas 21, Washington 7.

Dal_Elliott 11 run (Zuerlein kick), 10:34. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:11. Key Plays: Prescott 40 pass to Gallup on 3rd-and-7; Prescott 13 run. Dallas 28, Washington 7.

Dal_Steele 1 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 2:31. Drive: 9 plays, 80 yards, 3:58. Key Plays: Prescott 25 pass to Lamb; Prescott 16 pass to Schultz; Prescott 13 pass to Gallup. Dallas 35, Washington 7.

Dal_Cooper 13 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), :05. Drive: 12 plays, 89 yards, 1:37. Key Plays: Prescott 18 pass to Cooper; Prescott 11 pass to Schultz on 3rd-and-10; Prescott 12 pass to Turner; Prescott 14 pass to Schultz on 4th-and-2. Dallas 42, Washington 7.

Third Quarter

Dal_Golston 0 blocked punt return (Zuerlein kick), 6:06. Dallas 49, Washington 7.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Turner 9 pass from Rush (Zuerlein kick), 14:16. Drive: 5 plays, 79 yards, 2:59. Key Play: Rush 61 pass to Turner on 3rd-and-6. Dallas 56, Washington 7.

Was_Bates 13 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), 2:46. Drive: 12 plays, 61 yards, 7:02. Key Plays: K.Allen 19 pass to McLaurin on 3rd-and-12; J.Williams 2 run on 3rd-and-1; K.Allen 5 pass to Carter on 3rd-and-7; K.Allen 6 pass to Humphries on 4th-and-2. Dallas 56, Washington 14.

A_93,482.

___

Was Dal FIRST DOWNS 14 28 Rushing 4 7 Passing 9 20 Penalty 1 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 3-13 10-15 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-2 1-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 257 497 Total Plays 57 73 Avg Gain 4.5 6.8 NET YARDS RUSHING 85 108 Rushes 20 28 Avg per rush 4.25 3.857 NET YARDS PASSING 172 389 Sacked-Yds lost 5-16 3-11 Gross-Yds passing 188 400 Completed-Att. 15-32 30-42 Had Intercepted 2 0 Yards-Pass Play 4.649 8.644 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 3-2-2 9-8-8 PUNTS-Avg. 7-44.0 4-53.5 Punts blocked 1 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 14 81 Punt Returns 2-14 1-21 Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-20 Interceptions 0-0 2-40 PENALTIES-Yds 1-13 3-15 FUMBLES-Lost 1-0 2-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 28:29 31:31

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Patterson 9-33, Gibson 6-29, Carter 1-15, Williams 3-9, Heinicke 1-(minus 1). Dallas, Elliott 9-37, Pollard 8-34, Prescott 4-21, Clement 4-18, Rush 2-0, Lamb 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Washington, Heinicke 7-22-2-121, K.Allen 8-10-0-67. Dallas, Prescott 28-39-0-330, Rush 2-3-0-70.

RECEIVING_Washington, McLaurin 3-40, Brown 2-53, Bates 2-45, Gibson 2-29, Humphries 2-4, Milne 1-14, Carter 1-5, Williams 1-2, Seals-Jones 1-(minus 4). Dallas, Schultz 8-82, Cooper 7-85, Lamb 4-66, Turner 3-82, Gallup 2-53, Pollard 2-16, C.Wilson 2-10, Elliott 1-5, Steele 1-1.

PUNT RETURNS_Washington, Carter 2-14. Dallas, Lamb 1-21.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Washington, None. Dallas, Clement 1-20.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Washington, McCain 7-3-0, Reaves 6-4-0, Mayo 5-2-0, Curl 4-4-0, Fuller 4-1-0, Payne 3-2-1, Roberts 2-2-0, Rotimi 2-0-0, Ioannidis 1-2-1, D.Johnson 1-1-0, Kunaszyk 1-1-0, Sweat 1-1-0, Toohill 1-1-0, Harris 1-0-1, Forrest 1-0-0, McLaurin 1-0-0, Smith-Williams 1-0-0, J.Allen 0-1-0. Dallas, Kazee 3-2-0, Neal 3-2-0, Parsons 3-0-1, Joseph 3-0-0, Vander Esch 2-2-0, D.Wilson 2-1-0, Lawrence 2-0-1, A.Brown 2-0-0, Diggs 2-0-0, Thompson 2-0-0, Wright 2-0-0, Basham 1-2-.5, Canady 1-1-0, Armstrong 1-0-1, Kearse 1-0-1, Gregory 1-0-0, Odighizuwa 1-0-0, Golston 0-2-.5, Bohanna 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Washington, None. Dallas, Lawrence 1-40, Diggs 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Tony Michalek, HL Patrick Holt, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Jimmy Buchanan, BJ Jimmy Russell, Replay Mark Butterworth.