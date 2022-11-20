Dallas 40, Minnesota 3

Dallas 10 13 14 3 \u2014 40 Minnesota 3 0 0 0 \u2014 3 First Quarter Dal_FG Maher 27, 10:22. Min_FG G.Joseph 25, 6:39. Dal_Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 1:26. Second Quarter Dal_FG Maher 53, 5:31. Dal_Pollard 30 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 1:43. Dal_FG Maher 60, :00. Third Quarter Dal_Pollard 68 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 12:32. Dal_Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 8:15. Fourth Quarter Dal_FG Maher 50, 10:04. A_65,304. ___ Dal Min First downs 23 16 Total Net Yards 458 183 Rushes-yards 40-151 17-73 Passing 307 110 Punt Returns 4-34 1-3 Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-48 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 26-30-0 17-30-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 7-49 Punts 2-50.5 7-48.286 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1 Penalties-Yards 6-39 7-59 Time of Possession 37:24 22:36 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Dallas, Pollard 15-80, Elliott 15-42, Prescott 3-16, Davis 7-13. Minnesota, Cook 11-72, Nwangwu 4-1, Mattison 2-0. PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 22-25-0-276, Rush 4-5-0-31. Minnesota, Cousins 12-23-0-105, Mullens 5-7-0-54. RECEIVING_Dallas, Pollard 6-109, Lamb 5-45, Gallup 3-41, Schultz 3-22, N.Brown 2-42, Davis 2-22, Ferguson 2-15, Tolbert 1-8, Elliott 1-5, Hendershot 1-(minus 2). Minnesota, Hockenson 5-34, Jefferson 3-33, Thielen 2-25, Osborn 2-17, Nailor 1-15, Reagor 1-14, Mattison 1-8, Mundt 1-8, Nwangwu 1-5. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.