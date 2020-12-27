Phi_Sanders 4 run (J.Elliott kick), 9:00. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 6:00. Key Plays: D.Wilson 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty; Hurts 11 run; Hurts 12 run; Sanders 6 run on 3rd-and-3. Philadelphia 7, Dallas 0.

Dal_FG Zuerlein 35, 6:08. Drive: 6 plays, 58 yards, 2:52. Key Plays: Dalton 35 pass to Cooper; Jacquet 26-yard defensive pass interference penalty. Philadelphia 7, Dallas 3.

Phi_D.Jackson 81 pass from Hurts (J.Elliott kick), 5:48. Drive: 1 play, 81 yards, 00:20. Key Play: Scott kick return to Philadelphia 19. Philadelphia 14, Dallas 3.

Second Quarter

Dal_Gallup 21 pass from Dalton (Zuerlein kick), 13:09. Drive: 10 plays, 63 yards, 4:15. Key Plays: Dalton 14 pass to Gallup on 3rd-and-9; Pollard 4 run on 3rd-and-4. Philadelphia 14, Dallas 10.

Dal_FG Zuerlein 20, 5:53. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:23. Key Play: Dalton 55 pass to Gallup. Philadelphia 14, Dallas 13.

Phi_FG J.Elliott 38, 2:09. Drive: 10 plays, 55 yards, 3:44. Key Plays: Hurts 17 pass to Ward on 3rd-and-9; Hurts 23 pass to Goedert on 3rd-and-2. Philadelphia 17, Dallas 13.

Dal_Gallup 7 pass from Dalton (Zuerlein kick), :12. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 1:57. Key Plays: Dalton 5 pass to Gallup on 3rd-and-4; Dalton 16 pass to Schultz on 3rd-and-2; Dalton 7 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-3; Dalton 19 pass to Gallup. Dallas 20, Philadelphia 17.

Third Quarter

Dal_Lamb 52 pass from Dalton (Zuerlein kick), 12:26. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:34. Key Play: Dalton 11 pass to Cooper. Dallas 27, Philadelphia 17.

Dal_FG Zuerlein 21, 8:31. Drive: 6 plays, 80 yards, 2:22. Key Play: Dalton 69 pass to Cooper. Dallas 30, Philadelphia 17.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Lamb 19 run (Zuerlein kick), 1:53. Drive: 5 plays, 87 yards, 2:01. Key Plays: E.Elliott 31 run; Robey-Coleman 34-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-11. Dallas 37, Philadelphia 17.

A_30,131.

Phi Dal FIRST DOWNS 24 22 Rushing 9 7 Passing 12 13 Penalty 3 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 7-17 6-13 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-2 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 477 513 Total Plays 71 66 Avg Gain 6.7 7.8 NET YARDS RUSHING 151 151 Rushes 29 34 Avg per rush 5.2 4.4 NET YARDS PASSING 326 362 Sacked-Yds lost 3-16 2-15 Gross-Yds passing 342 377 Completed-Att. 21-39 22-30 Had Intercepted 2 1 Yards-Pass Play 7.8 11.3 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-4-4 8-6-5 PUNTS-Avg. 5-36.6 4-44.5 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 98 16 Punt Returns 1-15 2-6 Kickoff Returns 3-58 0-0 Interceptions 1-25 2-10 PENALTIES-Yds 12-115 5-73 FUMBLES-Lost 4-1 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 29:22 30:38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Hurts 9-69, Sanders 15-57, Scott 2-17, Howard 3-8. Dallas, Elliott 19-105, Lamb 1-19, Dalton 5-15, Pollard 9-12.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 21-39-2-342. Dallas, Dalton 22-30-1-377.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Sanders 4-27, Goedert 3-38, Ertz 3-33, Reagor 3-30, Watkins 2-57, Fulgham 2-27, Ward 2-27, D.Jackson 1-81, Jeffery 1-22. Dallas, Gallup 6-121, Cooper 4-121, Elliott 4-34, Lamb 3-65, Schultz 3-21, Pollard 1-8, Bell 1-7.

PUNT RETURNS_Philadelphia, Reagor 1-15. Dallas, Lamb 2-6.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Philadelphia, Scott 3-58. Dallas, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Philadelphia, Epps 6-1-0, Singleton 5-3-0, Mills 4-1-0, Jacquet 3-1-0, Edwards 2-4-0, Arnold 2-2-0, Graham 2-1-1, Wallace 2-1-0, Curry 2-0-1, Robey-Coleman 2-0-0, Slay 2-0-0, Hargrave 1-4-0, Avery 1-3-0, Bachie 1-1-0, Bradley 1-1-0, Cox 1-0-0, Ford 1-0-0, McGill 0-3-0, M.Jackson 0-2-0, Williams 0-1-0. Dallas, J.Smith 6-5-0, Lewis 5-1-1, D.Wilson 5-1-0, Awuzie 4-0-0, Gregory 3-3-1.5, Lee 3-1-0, Thomas 3-0-0, A.Brown 2-1-0, Lawrence 1-3-0, Thompson 1-3-0, Gallimore 1-1-.5, Crawford 1-1-0, Armstrong 1-0-0, Diggs 1-0-0, A.Smith 1-0-0, Goodwin 0-1-0, Hamilton 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Philadelphia, Slay 1-25. Dallas, Diggs 1-10, A.Brown 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Adrian Hill, Ump Bryan Neale, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Frank LeBlanc, FJ Mike Weatherford, SJ Jeff Lamberth, BJ Steve Patrick, Replay Kevin Stine.