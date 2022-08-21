LAC_FG Hopkins 22, 6:17. Drive: 9 plays, 76 yards, 4:21. Key Plays: Stick 41 pass to Palmer; Stick 16 pass to Palmer. L.A. Chargers 3, Dallas 0.

Dal_Turpin 98 kickoff return (Maher kick), 6:05. Drive: 5 plays, 5 yards, 10:40. Dallas 7, L.A. Chargers 3.

Second Quarter

LAC_Palmer 18 pass from Stick (McCourt kick), 14:14. Drive: 13 plays, 82 yards, 6:51. Key Plays: Reed kick return to L.A. Chargers 18; Stick 16 pass to Guyton on 3rd-and-4; Stick 6 pass to Moore on 3rd-and-5; Stick 25 run on 3rd-and-13. L.A. Chargers 10, Dallas 7.

Dal_Dowdle 1 run (Ferguson pass from Rush), 8:18. Drive: 13 plays, 69 yards, 5:56. Key Plays: Ma.Davis kick return to Dallas 31; Rush 19 pass to Tolbert; Dowdle 15 run; Dowdle 3 run on 4th-and-1. Dallas 15, L.A. Chargers 10.

Dal_Turpin 86 punt return (Hajrullahu kick), :52. Drive: 6 plays, 13 yards, 1:38. Dallas 22, L.A. Chargers 10.

Dal_Ma.Davis 1 run (Maher kick), :23. Drive: 4 plays, 15 yards, 00:23. Key Play: Ma.Davis 8 run on 3rd-and-4. Dallas 29, L.A. Chargers 10.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_FG Hajrullahu 35, 12:14. Drive: 9 plays, 57 yards, 4:22. Key Plays: Grier 9 run on 4th-and-1; Grier 32 pass to B.Smith. Dallas 32, L.A. Chargers 10.

LAC_Bandy 1 pass from Daniel (Nabers pass from Daniel), 1:27. Drive: 11 plays, 58 yards, 3:17. Key Plays: Daniel 10 pass to Bandy on 3rd-and-7; Daniel 19 pass to Moore on 3rd-and-18; Daniel 17 pass to Bandy; Daniel 10 pass to Surratt on 3rd-and-4. Dallas 32, L.A. Chargers 18.

___

Dal LAC FIRST DOWNS 14 19 Rushing 8 1 Passing 6 15 Penalty 0 3 THIRD DOWN EFF 2-12 7-15 FOURTH DOWN EFF 2-2 1-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 242 296 Total Plays 52 69 Avg Gain 4.7 4.3 NET YARDS RUSHING 115 77 Rushes 33 25 Avg per rush 3.485 3.08 NET YARDS PASSING 127 219 Sacked-Yds lost 1-7 3-26 Gross-Yds passing 134 245 Completed-Att. 11-18 24-41 Had Intercepted 0 1 Yards-Pass Play 6.684 4.977 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-5-4 4-3-2 PUNTS-Avg. 5-47.0 5-45.2 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 221 35 Punt Returns 2-91 2-9 Kickoff Returns 2-130 2-26 Interceptions 1-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 8-57 3-20 FUMBLES-Lost 1-0 1-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 47:13 23:15

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Dowdle 13-44, Davis 8-37, Shampklin 8-20, Grier 1-9, Turpin 1-7, DiNucci 2-(minus 2). L.A. Chargers, Stick 2-24, Kelley 7-18, Rountree 4-11, L.Brown 5-11, Marks 4-10, Spiller 3-3.

PASSING_Dallas, Grier 6-10-0-98, Rush 3-6-0-32, DiNucci 2-2-0-4. L.A. Chargers, Stick 11-20-1-134, Daniel 13-21-0-111.

RECEIVING_Dallas, B.Smith 2-51, Ferguson 2-29, Tolbert 2-25, Fehoko 1-11, Dowdle 1-8, Davis 1-6, McKeon 1-4, Hendershot 1-0. L.A. Chargers, Bandy 8-69, Palmer 3-75, Bradford 2-26, Moore 2-25, Surratt 2-15, Carter 2-13, L.Brown 2-4, Guyton 1-16, Krommenhoek 1-2, Rountree 1-0.

PUNT RETURNS_Dallas, Turpin 1-86, Drummond 1-5. L.A. Chargers, Bradford 1-7, Bandy 1-2.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Dallas, Turpin 1-98, Davis 1-32. L.A. Chargers, Reed 2-26.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Dallas, Bell 5-0-0, Mosely 4-0-0, Harper 3-4-0, Hill 3-0-1, Bland 3-0-0, Cox 3-0-0, Golston 3-0-0, Wright 3-0-0, Joseph 2-2-0, Mukuamu 2-2-0, Ridgeway 2-1-0, Taylor-Stuart 1-3-0, Bronson 1-2-0, Jackson 1-1-0, Bryant 1-0-1, Tafua 1-0-1, Basham 1-0-0, Bohanna 1-0-0, Fowler 1-0-0, Gifford 1-0-0, Jefferson 1-0-0, Thomas 1-0-0, Williams 0-2-0, Coyle 0-1-0, Gallimore 0-1-0. L.A. Chargers, Sebastian 6-0-0, Ogbongbemiga 4-2-0, Kemp 3-2-0, Woods 3-0-0, J.Davis 2-3-0, Gaziano 2-2-1, DeLuca 2-1-0, Niemann 2-1-0, Rumph 2-1-0, Christiansen 2-0-0, Covington 1-1-0, Taylor 1-1-0, Fox 1-0-0, Hall 1-0-0, Layne 1-0-0, Lloyd 1-0-0, Maddox-Williams 1-0-0, Tillery 1-0-0, Fehoko 0-1-0, Ogbonnia 0-1-0, Reeder 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Dallas, Mukuamu 1-0. L.A. Chargers, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Maher 61.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Brandon Cruse, HL Mike Carr, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ Nathan Jones, SJ Eugene Hall, BJ Matt Edwards, Replay Kevin Brown.