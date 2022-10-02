Skip to main content
Sports

Dallas 25, Washington 10

Washington 0 7 3 0 10
Dallas 3 9 3 10 25
First Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 53, 11:34.

Second Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 45, 14:56.

Was_Dotson 10 pass from Wentz (Slye kick), 7:05.

Dal_Gallup 9 pass from Rush (kick failed), 1:04.

Third Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 28, 4:56.

Was_FG Slye 45, 1:27.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Lamb 30 pass from Rush (Maher kick), 14:54.

Dal_FG Maher 29, 3:51.

A_92,946.

___

Was Dal
First downs 17 15
Total Net Yards 297 279
Rushes-yards 27-142 29-62
Passing 155 217
Punt Returns 2-7 1--3
Kickoff Returns 1-18 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-4
Comp-Att-Int 25-42-2 15-27-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-15 1-6
Punts 6-45.0 6-42.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 11-136 4-20
Time of Possession 33:06 26:54

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Gibson 13-49, Williams 5-48, McKissic 8-40, Wentz 1-5. Dallas, Elliott 19-49, Rush 2-7, Pollard 8-6.

PASSING_Washington, Wentz 25-42-2-170. Dallas, Rush 15-27-0-223.

RECEIVING_Washington, Thomas 5-19, Samuel 4-38, Bates 4-19, Dotson 3-43, McKissic 3-16, Gibson 3-14, McLaurin 2-15, Brown 1-6. Dallas, Lamb 6-97, N.Brown 3-61, Elliott 2-32, Gallup 2-24, Ferguson 1-7, Pollard 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

