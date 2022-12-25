Dallas 124, L.A. Lakers 115

James 13-23 12-12 38, Walker IV 3-7 0-0 9, Bryant 4-5 0-0 8, Beverley 2-5 3-3 8, Schroder 3-6 0-0 7, Gabriel 0-3 2-4 2, Brown Jr. 1-5 0-0 3, Jones 0-0 3-4 3, Christie 0-1 2-2 2, Nunn 1-2 0-0 2, Reaves 5-7 5-5 16, Westbrook 7-16 1-2 17. Totals 39-80 28-32 115.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies