Dallas 123, Phoenix 90

Bullock 1-4 2-2 5, Finney-Smith 1-4 2-2 5, Powell 3-3 0-0 6, Brunson 11-19 0-0 24, Doncic 12-19 5-5 35, Bertans 0-3 0-0 0, Chriss 1-3 0-0 3, Kleber 1-1 0-0 3, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Marjanovic 1-2 0-0 2, Burke 2-2 0-0 4, Dinwiddie 11-15 3-3 30, Green 1-1 0-0 3, Ntilikina 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 46-81 12-12 123.
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien
- Darien ice hockey teams excel in the postseason
- Dupont leads Darien swimmers at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Hockey and hoops playoffs and postseason...
- Darien blanks Trumbull in FCIAC boys ice hockey quarters
- Kate Demark leads Darien girls track at State Open
- Wave by the numbers: Darien track stars and hockey rivals
Recommended