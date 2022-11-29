Dallas 116, Golden State 113

D.Green 6-10 0-0 12, Wiggins 4-11 1-2 10, Looney 4-4 3-3 11, Curry 11-24 5-6 32, Thompson 2-9 0-0 5, Kuminga 6-8 1-4 14, Lamb 4-6 1-1 11, Ja.Green 1-2 1-1 3, DiVincenzo 1-5 4-4 6, Poole 3-9 2-2 9. Totals 42-88 18-23 113.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute